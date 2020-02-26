South Africa

Ocean View gang crossfire death: NGO calls for harsher sentences for child killers

26 February 2020 - 12:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
A non-profit organisation has called for harsher measures to be taken against those convicted of killing children.
A non-profit organisation has called for harsher measures to be taken against those convicted of killing children.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Hours after a seven-year-old-girl, Emaan Solomons, was shot dead during crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening, calls were made for harsher measures to be taken against those convicted of killing children.

The sentiment was expressed by the Butterfly JH Foundation on Wednesday after what it described as a ruthless killing.

“Emaan did not deserve to die, she's not a statistic,” said the organisation’s founding member, Rev June Major. 

The foundation, which provides free counselling and prevention services to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, said the death opened wounds surrounding the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. 

Van Wyk, who went missing from her Elsies River home almost three weeks ago, was found dead by police last Wednesday night. Moehydien Pangaker, 54, who was on parole, was arrested and charged with her murder.

“Tazne is not even buried yet and we lose another little child,” Major said.

Girl, 7, and man shot dead as gangs shoot it out in Ocean View

A seven-year-old girl who was caught in crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, which also left a 31-year-old man dead, died on ...
News
3 hours ago

She called for harsher measures to be taken against people arrested for and found guilty of killing children, including life sentences without parole and revocation of privileges.

Major said the foundation had organised a march to parliament next Thursday, where it would present a memorandum calling for an end to the killing of women and children.

It was also expected to visit and provide support to the family of Solomons and attend the funeral of Van Wyk on Saturday.

“Once everyone leaves, the family is left alone to deal with their grief on their own,” she said.

Major said the foundation welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Van Wyk's family on Tuesday evening, but said the president could not visit all families whose children had been killed.

“That is why we are calling for strong action to be taken against those found guilty of these crimes. When they get arrested, they must get a life sentence without a possibility of parole.

“All their rights need to be revoked and they need to do hard labour,” Major said.

She also suggested that money spent in correctional services for further education of offenders be given to the families of the victims instead.

MORE

'Death penalty! Death penalty!' Ramaphosa apologises to family of murdered Tazne van Wyk, 8

President Cyril Ramaphosa said 'the state should oppose bail and parole for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children'
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | 'He should never have been released on parole,' Ramaphosa tells grieving family of Tazne van Wyk

As people called for the return of the death penalty, President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of the Cape Flats suburb of Elsies River on Tuesday ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X