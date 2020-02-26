South Africa

'R5m ransom' demanded after pupil allegedly kidnapped outside school

Search on for two pupils in Gauteng

26 February 2020 - 07:27 By Naledi Shange
A pupil was allegedly kidnapped for ransom.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A grade eight boy was allegedly abducted while waiting for transport at a school gate, the Gauteng education department said.

“Subsequently, it is alleged that a ransom of about R5m has been demanded for his release,” said department spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

The incident occurred on Monday.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this case,” Mabona added.

A search is also under way for a 15-year-old girl, who disappeared at a school for pupils with special needs.

“The said learner is normally picked up daily by her parents. According to information at our disposal, she was not picked up by her parents,” Mabona said.

It was not immediately clear who left the school with her.

Mabona said the police were investigating.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern about the incidents.

“It is really concerning that our learners are targeted at our schools, we really appeal to community members who might assist with necessary information to share same with the police so that these perpetrators are taken to task” he said.

