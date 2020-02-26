South Africa

Radio 702 says goodbye to weatherman Simon Gear after 17 years

26 February 2020 - 06:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Simon Gear will deliver his last weather report on Cape Talk and 702 on Saturday.
Simon Gear will deliver his last weather report on Cape Talk and 702 on Saturday.
Image: Facebook/Simon Gear

Simon Gear will deliver his last weather report on Radio 702 and Cape Talk on Saturday, after 17 years with the Primedia-owned stations.

Gear was on a freelance contract, which was not renewed due to cost-related issues.

On Monday, the weatherman shared the news of his departure with his Twitter followers.

He later clarified his first tweet.

Radio 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete  confirmed the news.

“We will say goodbye to him on air this Friday morning and we have wished him well for the future.”

Gear has become a household name for his reports and anecdotes.

On social media, hundreds of people commented on his departure.

MORE

Zille tries to blame it on the weatherman

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a stinging rebuke to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille for suggesting the province faced a water ...
Politics
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X