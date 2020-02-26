Radio 702 says goodbye to weatherman Simon Gear after 17 years
Simon Gear will deliver his last weather report on Radio 702 and Cape Talk on Saturday, after 17 years with the Primedia-owned stations.
Gear was on a freelance contract, which was not renewed due to cost-related issues.
On Monday, the weatherman shared the news of his departure with his Twitter followers.
So, ten days ago I received a retrenchment notice from Primedia Broadcasting. After 17 years of daily weather reports on @Radio702 and @CapeTalk, my last report will be with @AfricaMelane on Saturday.— Simon Gear (@SimonGear) February 24, 2020
I'm sad, but grateful to Primedia for an amazing chapter in my life. Au revoir
He later clarified his first tweet.
To clarify yesterday's tweet. I wasn't 'retrenched' from @Radio702 and @capetalk. The correct terminology is that my freelance contract was not renewed for cost reasons. It's been a decent innings and I am excited for the next chapter.— Simon Gear (@SimonGear) February 25, 2020
To @GuerillaSA, @1worldsr #andsomuchmore!
Radio 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete confirmed the news.
“We will say goodbye to him on air this Friday morning and we have wished him well for the future.”
Gear has become a household name for his reports and anecdotes.
On social media, hundreds of people commented on his departure.
The winds of change. I hope this cloud has a silver lining - and that you breeze into a new job soon. Thanks for the many years of great work. 😊— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 24, 2020
Very sad Simon. One was so used to your weather report and science facts. Hope this departure opens bigger doors for you.— Tshepos (@Tshepos1977) February 24, 2020
Sorry to hear, Simon. You've made a stellar contribution in so many ways, over so many years. TV reincarnation, now? Best wishes. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Clive Simpkins 🕉️ ✡️ ✝️ ☪️ ☸️ (@clivesimpkins) February 24, 2020
Your voice has been part of the soundtrack to my life! A good innings indeed. Get in touch anytime. B— Bronwyn Nortje (@bronwynnortje) February 25, 2020