Don't loot this! Grain from derailed goods train is 'unsafe' to consume
North West police have issued a warning to community members who looted grain from a derailed train near Matolong village in Taung that eating it could make them sick.
The train derailed on Tuesday, spilling large amounts of grain onto the track.
“The grain is treated with fertilisers and poisons, and not fit for human consumption. Community members are requested to not eat it, as it will make them sick,” said police.
As the post from the police spread on Facebook, some locals questioned the claims.
“I’m from that village and the majority of the community there are farmers. They're not that stupid not to know or see that there's something wrong with the grain and if there's anything wrong with the grain that means our animals are also going to die because they graze next to that railway line where there's no fence at all,” said Goodwin Seriba.
“All I can say is thank God for sending us seed so early in the year,” he added.
However, Makgetla Makgata said he believed the police because the grain is fumigated for insects when loaded onto the train.
“It [takes] a few days to clear. I know what am talking about. I worked as grain grader before ... If you touch grain fumigated with [the substance], you will have a headache once you inhale it,” he said.
Dr Gerhard Verdoorn‚ director at Griffon Poison Information Centre, said the scenario offered by Makgata was possible.
“It could be that ... when loading grain onto trucks, there is something they use called phosphine gas. It is used to protect the grain, but, yes, it doesn’t have a long life and usually it is gone within a day or two. However, it can have a profound effect on humans and animals if the grain is consumed before the gas wears off,” he said.
“It can cause headaches, dizziness, shivering, vomiting, nausea and it can kill people,” Verdoorn added.