'Electricity is a right and we must not pay for it': Andile Mngxitama on Soweto shutdown

“Free electricity is a right and we must get it without paying for it,” said Mngxitama in his blog.

“If you argue for affordability, then you will be saying that people must not get these rights. If you start from the premise of costs, then you’ll say people don’t have rights.”

Mngxitama said “fools” who say electricity can’t be given for free don’t know that 90% of SA's energy and fuel comes from coal.

“People don’t know that there’s no manufacturer of coal, it’s a God-given product. You just go and take it out of the ground.

“God has given you coal for free. Just like if you move to clean energy, being solar and air — these things are for free,” he said.