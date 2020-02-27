'Electricity is a right and we must not pay for it': Andile Mngxitama on Soweto shutdown
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has weighed in on the Soweto electricity crisis, saying residents have a right to free electricity.
On Tuesday Soweto residents planned a shutdown before the state of the province address (Sopa) by Premier David Makhura, demanding free electricity.
The residents marched on Chris Hani Road, saying they resorted to protest action because it was the only language government understood, TimesLIVE reported.
“Free electricity is a right and we must get it without paying for it,” said Mngxitama in his blog.
“If you argue for affordability, then you will be saying that people must not get these rights. If you start from the premise of costs, then you’ll say people don’t have rights.”
Mngxitama said “fools” who say electricity can’t be given for free don’t know that 90% of SA's energy and fuel comes from coal.
“People don’t know that there’s no manufacturer of coal, it’s a God-given product. You just go and take it out of the ground.
“God has given you coal for free. Just like if you move to clean energy, being solar and air — these things are for free,” he said.
The leader of the failed party added: “Only stupidity is stopping South African households from getting free electricity. And it’s people who have internalised slave mentality who believe households must pay for electricity generated from our natural resources.”
Mngxitama also urged citizens from other parts of the country “to be like Soweto”.
“Soweto is correct, we must be like Soweto. Free electricity is possible. Stop being a fool and a promoter of the ideas of the ruling class, which are harmful to the interests of the people.
“I don’t think there’s a counter-argument to the argument that electricity in SA should be given for free and it can be afforded.”