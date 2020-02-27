Fear, prayers and PlayStation: Soweto father describes reunion with 'kidnapped' son

Pain is evident in the voice of the father of the Queens High School grade 8 pupil who was allegedly kidnapped earlier this week and later found at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

When an emotional *Sipho Mkhabela spoke to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning, it had been about 24 hours since his son was found, following two days of the unknown when he was missing.

He and the family are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the 14-year-old boy but Sipho admits it has been difficult.

“I don’t usually allow him to play on his PlayStation during the week but I have given it to him, just to try and give him a distraction,” Sipho said.

His son disappeared from outside the school on Monday. The boy was alleged to have left in an e-hailing taxi. Then the family got a ransom demand for his safe return. The circumstances around his disappearance are unclear at this stage.