South Africa

Homes of 'drug dealers' torched after murder of Cape Town girl, 7

27 February 2020 - 09:32 By Aron Hyman
Flames leap from the home of an alleged drug dealer in Ocean View, Cape Town, on February 27 2020.
Flames leap from the home of an alleged drug dealer in Ocean View, Cape Town, on February 27 2020.
Image: Supplied

Five properties, allegedly belonging to drug dealers, were set alight in Ocean View, Cape Town, early on Thursday.

Community members, some of them members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad), marched through the streets after the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons in gang crossfire on Tuesday.

On Sunday, community members marched through the suburb warning gang bosses to stop what residents said had been a year of ceaseless violence.

Residents told TimesLIVE on Wednesday the community had reached breaking point and warned that soon houses belonging to drug dealers would be set alight.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermain Carelse said the first emergency call was received at 1.25am on Thursday. Police escorted firefighters to the scene of a fire at a home in Apollo Way.

“A double-storey dwelling was completely destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 3.11am,” said Carelse.

“While firefighters were at this incident, reports came in of another dwelling in Scorpio Way that was alight and the fire crew from Simon's Town responded. That dwelling was also totally destroyed and the fire extinguished at 3.05am.

“Reports of two other dwellings alight in Alpha Way were confirmed by SAPS, but the fire and rescue service were advised by the South African Police Service not to enter as the area was extremely volatile."

READ MORE

'People are at breaking point': Community mourns after girl killed

The sun was low over Cape Town when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed Elsies River residents about the brutal murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van ...
News
5 hours ago

Girl, 7, and man shot dead as gangs shoot it out in Ocean View

Seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, who was caught in crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, that also left a 31-year-old man dead, died ...
News
1 day ago

Ocean View gang crossfire death: NGO calls for harsher sentences for child killers

Hours after a seven-year-old-girl, Emaan Solomons, was shot and killed during crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X