LOL! Twitter in stitches about Gwede Mantashe's reaction to spirits price hike
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe's hilarious reaction to the price increase for spirits as it was announced during the budget speech has social media in stitches.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday that while there will be no increase in personal income tax, VAT and sorghum beer, an increase of almost R3 will be imposed on spirits.
Many joked that Mantashe must have been in a state of suspense as “national breadwinner” Mboweni made the announcement that Treasury will be increasing sin taxes.
“A bottle of 750ml spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, will rise by R2,89,” said the minister.
Mantashe appeared to be breathing through the wound when the announcement was made. He was captured on camera saying “yhooo”, while rubbing his face.
Here's what tweeps had to say:
A bottle of 750ml of spirits, whiskey , gin and vodka will rise by R 2.89c— Tall_Black_Guy (@_tallblackguy) February 26, 2020
🙆🏽♂️ Gwede Mantashe 🥃
😂😂😂😂
#BudgetSpeech2020 pic.twitter.com/8ZCmJ81Npe
Did you see Gwede's reaction on price hike of spirit? #Parliament #BudgetSpeech2020 pic.twitter.com/yR4Y1hJRxV— ®Hamilton Chauke🇿🇦 (@HamieChauke) February 26, 2020
Gwede is not sleeping #BudgetSpeech2020 pic.twitter.com/HXxySmjWWn— Lindokuhle 'DaLindzoSA' Mtsweni (@Lindzo_SA) February 26, 2020
The honorable National Breadwinner is causing Gwede to breath through the wound... pic.twitter.com/beJV3U5trF— Dr Sithole (@JohannesSithol3) February 26, 2020
Gwede’s Reaction when Tito Mboweni talked about increased price for Alcohol 😂😂😂😂this confirms that this is thing is a drunkard #BudgetSpeech2020 pic.twitter.com/TG2nkg7SAJ— #Julius Malema 1st Black President. (@makumbi_k2) February 26, 2020
Gwede is breathing through the wound 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ybtCFzFGOv— nqesta (@larrythelame) February 26, 2020
Gwede's reaction is priceless shem🤣🤣😭💔 pic.twitter.com/D49JsomKnR— Zozo (@Zondwa__) February 26, 2020
