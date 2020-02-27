South Africa

LOL! Twitter in stitches about Gwede Mantashe's reaction to spirits price hike

27 February 2020 - 06:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali © Sunday Times

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe's hilarious reaction to the price increase for spirits as it was announced during the budget speech has social media in stitches.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday that while there will be no increase in personal income tax, VAT and sorghum beer, an increase of almost R3 will be imposed on spirits.

Many joked that Mantashe must have been in a state of suspense as “national breadwinner” Mboweni made the announcement that Treasury will be increasing sin taxes.

A bottle of 750ml spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, will rise by R2,89,” said the minister.

Mantashe appeared to be breathing through the wound when the announcement was made. He was captured on camera saying “yhooo”, while rubbing his face.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his budget speech on February 26 2020 in parliament. While there was income tax relief and no increases to VAT, some other increases are on the cards. TimesLIVE takes a quick look at how the budget will impact most South Africans on a daily basis.

MORE

Budget speech 2020/21 expectations: Eskom, SAA and sin tax

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Tito Mboweni delivers much anticipated budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday deliver the much anticipated 2020/21 budget speech
Politics
18 hours ago

WATCH | Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech

Hundreds of women protested outside the gates of parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s annual budget speech.
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa
  5. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X