Power restored to Western Cape trains as Prasa pays R6.5m Eskom bill

Prasa on Thursday paid R6.5m to Eskom, apparently ending a “devastating” disruption in the power supply to the passenger rail agency that left thousands of commuters in the Western Cape stranded.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE that the payment was received and the Passenger Rail Association of SA's (Prasa's) account was now “current”. He said power had been restored.

From about midday on Thursday, no trains were operating in the Western Cape after Eskom cut power to Prasa, citing non-payment of bills.

Commuters were stranded on trains which had to limp back to stations on emergency power and passengers were denied entry to train stations.

Prasa said that the trains would not run again on Thursday — but there was no news by 5.30pm whether the service would be back in operation on Friday.

About 590,000 commuters use trains each weekday to get to work and back.