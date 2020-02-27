Ordeal for parents, three children robbed and kidnapped in Brakpan

A family of five survived being “kidnapped” during an “armed robbery” in Brakpan, Gauteng, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were later dropped off, unharmed, in Cleveland, from where they walked to the local police station.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the ordeal began at a residential complex in Palmridge Glen.

“The suspects took two television sets, a laptop and two cellular phones, before driving off with the family in their two cars.

“A couple aged 38 and 40, as well as their children, aged 20 months, six and 13, were later dropped off.”

A case was opened at the Cleveland police station.

Their vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and Toyota double-cab bakkie, were found abandoned in the Katlehong area.

"Police are still searching for the three suspects who were involved in the house robbery and kidnapping," Masondo said.

“The police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or crime stop on ‪0860 010 111. Information can also be given anonymously by downloading the MySAPS app,” added Masondo.