South Africa

Ordeal for parents, three children robbed and kidnapped in Brakpan

27 February 2020 - 12:16 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a Brakpan family.
Police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a Brakpan family.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A family of five survived being “kidnapped” during an “armed robbery” in Brakpan, Gauteng, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were later dropped off, unharmed, in Cleveland, from where they walked to the local police station.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the ordeal began at a residential complex in Palmridge Glen. 

“The suspects took two television sets, a laptop and two cellular phones, before driving off with the family in their two cars.

“A couple aged 38 and 40, as well as their children, aged 20 months, six and 13, were later dropped off.”

A case was opened at the Cleveland police station.

Their vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and Toyota double-cab bakkie, were found abandoned in the Katlehong area.

"Police are still searching for the three suspects who were involved in the house robbery and kidnapping," Masondo said.

“The police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or crime stop on ‪0860 010 111. Information can also be given anonymously by downloading the MySAPS app,” added Masondo.

SEE MORE

Woman arrested after deadly robbery at gold mine in Witpoort

A group of about 20 heavily armed suspects allegedly barricaded entrances to the mine and held truck drivers hostage on Monday
News
4 months ago

Stealing coal from passing trains - 'It's risky but we have no choice'

Fana* and Thabo* are coal hunters. Every day they climb onto the goods trains transporting coal along the Brakpan-Springs route to fill up their ...
News
5 months ago

Gruesome Brakpan family mass slaying: sexual abuse claims emerge

Sandra Schwartz was found dead on a dirty blue mattress on her lounge floor, with the pistol used to kill her two teenage daughters and 10-year-old ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Bride rides recycler's trolley to wedding after finding love while homeless

Jenny Hanley was living on the streets, recycling to survive and turning other peoples' junk into "something pretty", when she met her husband and ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X