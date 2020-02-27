'People are at breaking point': Community mourns after girl killed

The sun was low over Cape Town when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed Elsies River residents about the brutal murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk and said government interventions were already working to keep young girls safe.

But by the time he had finished speaking and was bowing his head in prayer, seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was lying on her stomach. Her lifeless brown eyes were wide open and staring at the last light of day.

She was murdered in Ocean View, yet another troubled Cape Town community where police resources are scarce and the drug problem overwhelming.

Her grandmother Pearl Daniels could not handle the grief as she counted down the grandchildren she had left on one hand: five minus one.

“It's hard to remember that she's not here any more. Every month, twice or three times, if I go to the shops I must know I have five grandchildren. Now I must remember it's not five, it's just four,” said Daniels, pushing down her little finger before tears streamed down her cheeks.

Daniels, who works as a nurse, arrived to find Emaan lying on her stomach just two metres from the front door of her parent's home. Her parents were hysterical. The community had arrived and tensions were high.