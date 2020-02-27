Police hunt for woman wanted in 'international child abduction case'

Police have asked for help tracing a 46-year-old woman in the Western Cape who contravened a court order related to an alleged international child-abduction case.

Michelle Estran failed to report to police in the Winelands town of Wellington in terms of an order issued by the high court in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said on Thursday that she was likely to be accompanied by a three-year-old boy.

“Estran is in breach of a court order in relation to an international child-abduction case and a warrant of arrest has been issued for her,” said Traut.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact Col Johan Barkhuizen on 082 777 6380 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The MySAPS mobile application can also be used.