WATCH | D-Day for refugee camp in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot

Greenmarket Square in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD has in recent months become a temporary shelter for hundreds of refugees.

Open fires, public urination and unsanitary conditions are some of the issues contravening bylaws that have been raised by the city.

Nearby, African curio stall owners are also calling for the removal of the encampment because of dwindling tourist numbers.

An interdict granted by the Cape Town high court on February 17 has given the green light to the city and the police to remove the refugees and their structures outside the Central Methodist Church. Here is an update of how the situation has unfolded.