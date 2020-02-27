Widely available drug 'Wiz' has Durban abuzz after pupil collapses

A Durban community is concerned after a drug allegedly resulted in the collapse of a high school pupil.

Community activist Sam Pillay, who runs the Anti-Drug Forum, an organisation which fights the drug scourge in Durban suburbs, was notified that “Wiz” had been doing the rounds in the city's southern suburbs.

He said a local pupil had collapsed after allegedly consuming the product.

Pillay said the drug, which was available at shops, was sold for R30 a packet and he feared people were mixing it with other illegal substances.

“We are now aware that it has taken this community by storm. It's really terrible. I purchased this substance today from a tuck shop. I was told by community members that it is available everywhere,” he said.

“It is of concern because knowing this drug situation we know that people who are consuming it are not just going to be smoking it on its own. They will be mixing it with other illegal substances and that is a trend with people who are addicted to substances,” he said.

The drug is packaged in a small black sachet, with a warning that it is not for human consumption.