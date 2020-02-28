South Africa

Adam Catzavelos avoids jail, served with suspended sentence for k-word rant

28 February 2020 - 11:13 By Ernest Mabuza
A screenshot of a video in which Adam Catzavelos used the k-word.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos was on Friday sentenced to a R50,000 fine or two years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, for crimen injuria in connection with using the k-word on social media while in Greece.

Randburg regional magistrate Hleziphe Nkasibe said Catzavelos, a married father of three minor children, had lost employment as a result of this incident.

The magistrate, noting Catzavelos was a first offender, said he had shown remorse for his actions.

Catzavelos shot to fame after he filmed himself referring to black people using the k-word during a holiday in Greece in December 2018. In it, he rejoiced about there not being a single “k****r in sight” on the beach.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, crimen injuria for the racist rant. He admitted in his plea to using the offensive word and conceded that it impaired the dignity of others.

Earlier this month, Catzavelos expressed remorse for his actions.

In mitigation of sentence, he testified he had become a “better” person since doing community service at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation in Soweto, where he had reportedly completed 100 hours of community service.

Nkasibe said direct imprisonment or a fine were not appropriate sentences in the circumstances.

She also took into account the fact that Catzavelos had been fined R150,000 for the same offence by the Equality Court last year.

