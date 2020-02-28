Budget smudget: Five articles you must read to untangle the jargon

Minister of finance Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday.

In it, he announced plans for state-owned entity SAA, how the National Treasury had decided against increasing VAT, PAYE and other personal income taxes.

Here are five articles you must read.

SAA

Mboweni poured taxpayers' money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating R16.4bn to the embattled national carrier.

According to the minister, the costs of these adjustments were still being finalised and would be financed from existing provisional allocations for state-owned companies.