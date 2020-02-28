Budget smudget: Five articles you must read to untangle the jargon
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday.
In it, he announced plans for state-owned entity SAA, how the National Treasury had decided against increasing VAT, PAYE and other personal income taxes.
Here are five articles you must read.
SAA
Mboweni poured taxpayers' money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating R16.4bn to the embattled national carrier.
According to the minister, the costs of these adjustments were still being finalised and would be financed from existing provisional allocations for state-owned companies.
VAT and PAYE
The National Treasury decided against increasing VAT, PAYE and other personal income taxes.
“It would be foolhardy to increase taxes in such a difficult situation. In difficult situations such as this, it would have been preferable to actually have far deeper tax cuts to spur demand and growth in the process.”
Sin tax
Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes.
He said government planned to tax heated tobacco products at 75% of cigarette excise rate immediately. Mboweni also announced a new tax on spirits, beer and wine.
Fuel hike
Mboweni said fuel levies would increase by 25c a litre, of which 16c would go to the general fuel levy and 9c to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
“Despite this increase, the liabilities of the RAF are forecast to exceed R600bn by 2022/23. We need to take urgent steps to reduce this risk to the fiscus and bring about a more equitable way of sharing these costs. One option is to introduce compulsory third-party insurance.”
Taxing priests
Speaking at a media briefing ahead of his speech, Mboweni said the government could no longer afford to do nothing while “priests” found creative ways of evading tax.
“Have you seen them? They feed people snakes and grass, and they walk on people. They do all kinds of crazy things in the name of God and then you see them displaying wealth.”