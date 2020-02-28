South Africa

Budget smudget: Five articles you must read to untangle the jargon

28 February 2020 - 06:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Minister of finance Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday.

In it, he announced plans for state-owned entity SAA, how the National Treasury had decided against increasing VAT, PAYE and other personal income taxes.

Here are five articles you must read.

SAA 

Mboweni poured taxpayers' money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating R16.4bn to the embattled national carrier.

According to the minister, the costs of these adjustments were still being finalised and would be financed from existing provisional allocations for state-owned companies.

Mboweni gives R60bn of taxpayers' money to Eskom, SAA and SABC

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has continued to pour money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating more than R16bn to the cash-strapped national ...
Politics
1 day ago

VAT and PAYE

The National Treasury decided against increasing VAT, PAYE and other personal income taxes.

“It would be foolhardy to increase taxes in such a difficult situation. In difficult situations such as this, it would have been preferable to actually have far deeper tax cuts to spur demand and growth in the process.”

Relief as Mboweni promises no increase in VAT or personal taxes

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief after National Treasury decided against increasing value added tax, pay-as-you-earn or other personal ...
Politics
1 day ago

Sin tax

Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes.

He said government planned to tax heated tobacco products at 75% of cigarette excise rate immediately. Mboweni also announced a new tax on spirits, beer and wine.

How much more you'll be paying for your booze thanks to 2020 sin taxes

South Africans who are fond of the odd tipple take note: you'll soon be paying more for some of your favourite alcoholic beverages
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Fuel hike

Mboweni said fuel levies would increase by 25c a litre, of which 16c would go to the general fuel levy and 9c to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

“Despite this increase, the liabilities of the RAF are forecast to exceed R600bn by 2022/23. We need to take urgent steps to reduce this risk to the fiscus and bring about a more equitable way of sharing these costs. One option is to introduce compulsory third-party insurance.”

SA to cough up more for fuel, alcohol and tobacco, old age grants up by R80

South Africans will pay even more for alcohol and tobacco following yet another increase on sin taxes, announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Taxing priests

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of his speech, Mboweni said the government could no longer afford to do nothing while “priests” found creative ways of evading tax.

“Have you seen them? They feed people snakes and grass, and they walk on people. They do all kinds of crazy things in the name of God and then you see them displaying wealth.”

Tito Mboweni: Flashy preachers to be probed for suspected tax evasion

Finance minister Tito Mboweni wants the taxman to clamp down on controversial preachers suspected of tax evasion and other related crimes.
Politics
1 day ago

