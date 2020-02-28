Confusion over government's conflicting messages about South Africans in China

TimesLIVE reported that, in January, health minister Zweli Mkhize said there was no need for the government to evacuate any South Africans in China.

At the time Mkhize said: "We are confident in China's ability to manage the public health emergency effectively and that our citizens living in China are in safe hands.

“There is no evidence to support repatriation or emergency evacuations of our citizens at this stage. There has been no report of any South African who has contracted the infection.”

Mkhize said there were two South Africans who were under a 14-day quarantine. The two had moved from Wuhan city to a neighbouring municipality in China.