Coronavirus can be prevented, controlled and cured: Chinese Embassy in SA

China said it was making strides in not only preventing the spread, but also making progress in curing those who were already infected.

“Since February 20, more than 2,000 people have been cured per day for seven consecutive days. As of February 26, a total of 32,495 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

“Facts and figures fully show the virus can be prevented, controlled and cured. We are fully confident that with the understanding and support of the international community, China is sure to win the battle soon,” it said.

More than 2,700 people have died from the virus.

China said only a few foreigners were among the fatalities, and none were South African.