Four choppers, 18 vehicles deployed to fight fire raging in Du Toitskloof Pass

She said the fire was burning in the area between the old and new national roads.

"No evacuation orders have been issued. The Huguenot Tunnel is open for traffic," said Otto.

She said there were four helicopters, 70 ground team members, 37 firefighters and 18 fire vehicles at the scene at around 3pm.

Otto said the fire started on Tuesday and spread into private properties situated between the old and new tunnels.