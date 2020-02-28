South Africa

Four dead, two slightly hurt in fiery Limpopo crash

28 February 2020 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
Four people were killed and two injured when two cars collided outside Mokopane, Limpopo, on Friday. One of the cars caught alight.
Four people died when two cars collided on the N1 near Mokopane, Limpopo, on Friday afternoon. One of the cars caught alight.

According to ER24's Russel Meiring, the accident took place about 1.30pm on the northbound carriageway about 15km from the town.

“ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene at 1.33pm to find the two vehicles on the side of the road. One of the vehicles was well alight.

“Medics found that one patient had been pulled from the burning vehicle by a motorist while a second patient had come from the second vehicle. Fire services began to extinguish the blaze while medics assessed the two patients, finding that they had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The two patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.

Only once the fire was extinguished did the true horror of the situation become clear.

“Once the burning vehicle had been extinguished, medics found that four people had sustained numerous, fatal, burn wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

