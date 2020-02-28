MECs deployed to resolve issues in 'under siege' Ladysmith

On Wednesday protesters took to the streets, blockading all roads leading in and out of the town.

On Thursday, protests continued as local taxi organisations were roped in and intensified the actions, forcing businesses, schools and banks to close.

It is alleged that protesters threatened workers at the water pump stations to down tools, resulting in residents being without water for three days.

Local businessman Pravesh Dookhee, 50, who previously chaired the water task team in Ladysmith, said the town was under siege.

"You cannot get a town where there is no law and order. How can a small group of people hold an entire town under siege?"

Dookhee agreed that service delivery was a problem in Ladysmith, citing that water interruptions had been an issue for more than a decade.

"Certain parts of Ladysmith have water interruptions virtually every day. I was the chair of the water task team in Ladysmith in 2011 and back then we attempted to resolve this problem, without success."