Police and army on scene after stoning of buses in Cape Town
Two drivers were injured as Golden Arrow buses were attacked in Nyanga, Cape Town, early on Friday.
Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said, “Due to public violence in the Nyanga area, Golden Arrow buses are being stoned at the bus terminus."
“We’ve got two drivers who have been taken to hospital with slight injuries,” he said.
The barriers to mobility for residents of residents of the Cape Flats is truly unfathomable. Thousands— Brett Herron (@brettherron) February 28, 2020
of commuters from Nyanga woke up to another transport crisis as taxis blocked Golden Arrow buses from operating in protest of impoundment of minibus taxis by traffic services. pic.twitter.com/JApyuwHRkF
Coleman did not elaborate on the cause of the violence but a series of tweets suggested that it may be linked to a taxi protest.
“Borcherds Quarry Road linked to the N2 is being utilised as a pick-up point for Golden Arrow,” said Coleman.
“SAP, metro police and the SANDF are attending to the violence.”
Poor bus users have to wall a distance to N2 to find their buses due taxi drivers strike now they are taking thier anger out to Golden Arrow's buses pic.twitter.com/lQj5N1S0kd— Lhani_mbekana (@HMbekana) February 28, 2020