South Africa

Police and army on scene after stoning of buses in Cape Town

28 February 2020 - 08:21 By TimesLIVE
Golden Arrow buses were stoned in the Nyanga area early on Friday. File photo.
Image: gabs.co.za

Two drivers were injured as Golden Arrow buses were attacked in Nyanga, Cape Town, early on Friday.

Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said, “Due to public violence in the Nyanga area, Golden Arrow buses are being stoned at the bus terminus."

“We’ve got two drivers who have been taken to hospital with slight injuries,” he said.

Coleman did not elaborate on the cause of the violence but a series of tweets suggested that it may be linked to a taxi protest.

“Borcherds Quarry Road linked to the N2 is being utilised as a pick-up point for Golden Arrow,” said Coleman.

“SAP, metro police and the SANDF are attending to the violence.”

