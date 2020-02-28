South Africa

School bus, woman trapped as heavy downpours hit Joburg

28 February 2020 - 16:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A school bus transporting children was caught in flash floods in Soweto on Friday
A school bus transporting children was caught in flash floods in Soweto on Friday
Image: Pexels.com

A school bus carrying children was caught in flash floods in Soweto after a torrential downpour on Friday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the bus ferrying schoolchildren became trapped in flash floods in Vundla Drive.

“There was also an old woman who was trapped in her house when it became waterlogged. We managed to rescue the children and the woman,” said Mulaudzi.

“We will monitor low lying areas such as Alexandra, Ivory Park and Kliptown because that is where we normally have flash floods, especially in informal settlements,” Mulaudzi said.

Pupil among 3 killed in Gauteng deluge, and there's more rain to come

Three people were killed and hundreds displaced during heavy downpours that dumped more than 100mm of rain over parts of Gauteng at the weekend
News
2 weeks ago

200 families relocated after Gauteng heavy rains

Persistent and heavy rains in Pretoria and Johannesburg on Friday night and Saturday morning led to localised flooding in the two cities, and forced ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa
  5. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X