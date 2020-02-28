School bus, woman trapped as heavy downpours hit Joburg

A school bus carrying children was caught in flash floods in Soweto after a torrential downpour on Friday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the bus ferrying schoolchildren became trapped in flash floods in Vundla Drive.

“There was also an old woman who was trapped in her house when it became waterlogged. We managed to rescue the children and the woman,” said Mulaudzi.

“We will monitor low lying areas such as Alexandra, Ivory Park and Kliptown because that is where we normally have flash floods, especially in informal settlements,” Mulaudzi said.