The New Dawn got its mojo back and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Was Tito Mboweni's budget speech a sign that Team New Dawn got its mojo back?

There was no whiff of ANC dogma or struggle nostalgia in the finance minister's budget speech. He announced less personal tax, focused on economic growth and reined in state spending — not the language of a national democratic revolution.

It was the most non-ANC budget since 1994 and was exactly what economists and business have been pleading for in the last two years. Mboweni drew a line in the sand about government spending and the bloated government salary bill, even if it would lead to a war with trade unions.

Mboweni was the one on the podium, but this budget was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet. And this means the state will cut its spending by R261bn, R160bn of which will come from government employees' salary packages.

In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad. we take a look at what this mean for the country's economic future.