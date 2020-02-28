South Africa

Two South Africans in Japan diagnosed with coronavirus

28 February 2020 - 09:40 By Naledi Shange
The different strains of the coronavirus family cause different symptoms. Two South Africans on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus.
The different strains of the coronavirus family cause different symptoms. Two South Africans on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Two South Africans who were working on a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry in Pretoria confirmed on Friday.

They were part of a group of 12 South Africans who were working on the Princess Diamond ship, and are still in Japan. 

Ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said the department had learnt of this three days ago.

“On February 25 2020 we were informed by the Japanese authorities that two of these South Africans tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently being treated in Japan and the latest reports indicate they are currently asymptomatic,” Manzi said in a statement. 

“The cruise ship arrived in the Japanese port of Yokohama with 3,700 people on board. On February 1 2020 it was announced a patient who had disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25 had tested positive for coronavirus. This began a quarantine period on board the ship, which officially ended on February 19.  It was only at the end of the quarantine that the South African government was alerted about the 12 South Africans who were among the crew members on board the ship,” she said.

A total of 705 people aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus. These patients were transported off the ship and given medical treatment.

“The disembarkation process of unaffected passengers has been a phased approach whereby passengers are released after testing negative for COVID-19. The ship company has indicated the disembarkation of passengers is a priority and that crew members will be allowed to disembark after all passengers have disembarked,” Manzi said.

“The cruise ship represents a unique situation in that a large number of people found themselves exposed to COVID-19 in a confined space, leading to the highest rate of infection in the world.”

The two affected South Africans would remain in Japan for treatment. Manzi said they would only be allowed to travel once they were no longer contagious.

“For the remaining 10 South Africans, they will be permitted to disembark the ship as per the instructions of their employer after they test negative for coronavirus, be subjected to a further 14-day quarantine in Japan, then further tested thereafter to determine if they can be cleared for travel,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLES:

South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises

South Africans will be evacuated from Wuhan city, China, as fears over the coronavirus - named COVID-19 - continue to grow.
News
14 hours ago

No coronavirus case in SA yet, but authorities remain on high alert

The NICD has tested 116 people for the deadly virus, which has infected more than 77,000 people
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
X