South Africa

WATCH | Nosediving Durban taxi leaves 13 injured

28 February 2020 - 11:00 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban taxi plunged nose first into an embankment, leaving 13 people injured on Friday
Image: Rescue Care

Thirteen passengers were injured after a minibus taxi in which they were travelling took a nosedive off a freeway and on to an embankment outside Durban on Friday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the driver lost control of the taxi on the M13 near Westville.

The vehicle landed on its nose.

"Thirteen people have been injured and are being stabilised on the scene."

Jamieson appealed to motorists to drive carefully as roads were slippery after heavy rains.

