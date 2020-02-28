WATCH | Nosediving Durban taxi leaves 13 injured
28 February 2020 - 11:00
Thirteen passengers were injured after a minibus taxi in which they were travelling took a nosedive off a freeway and on to an embankment outside Durban on Friday.
Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the driver lost control of the taxi on the M13 near Westville.
A fully laden taxi took a nose dive onto an embankment on the side of the road near Westville, Durban on Friday.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) February 28, 2020
Video:Rescue Care@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/PXZBeVDUtJ
The vehicle landed on its nose.
"Thirteen people have been injured and are being stabilised on the scene."
Jamieson appealed to motorists to drive carefully as roads were slippery after heavy rains.