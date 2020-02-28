WATCH | 'Why me?', asks 'drug dealer' after house is torched by angry mob

It was a tense day in Ocean View on Thursday as police, residents and gangs reorganised. Five houses were torched on Wednesday night after a child died in a gang-related shooting.

Two men aged 19 and 27 were expected to appear in the Simons Town magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old girl during a gang shooting in violence-wracked Ocean View.

Emaan Solomons was killed in gang shooting crossfire while playing outside her home on Tuesday evening. Her death resulted in an outpouring of anger which saw the homes of alleged drug dealers torched by residents supported by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) members.

Members of the police anti-gang unit made arrests just before midday in one area on Thursday.

Nearby, television camera crews interviewed family members of the dead girl.

One of the houses petrol-bombed on Wednesday was across from where Solomons lived. The owner of the house, Sonja Alexander, said she was not a drug dealer. Her children were also playing in the street when Solomons was killed.