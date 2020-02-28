Wax statues of Nelson & Winnie get the thumbs up, but location questioned
Wax statues of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have received the thumbs up on social media.
The statues were placed at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Thursday.
The statues were first unveiled at a pop-up museum in Durban last year by sculptor Lungelo Gumede.
On social media, many were impressed by how realistic the statue of Madikizela-Mandela was compared to her ex-husband's, but the placement of the statues sparked debate online.
In 2018, TimesLIVE reported that Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour it should be in Soweto, not Sandton.
Three years before her death in April‚ Madikizela-Mandela said she had already identified a spot next to her home in Orlando West where a statue would stand.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Bumped into these international celebrities at #NelsonMandelaSquare, #Sandton. pic.twitter.com/yuCI6cmnHV— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 27, 2020
Thank you Madiba & Mama Winnie . You batted well during your innings. May your souls Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/d8eDMrKaFL— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 27, 2020
The Winnie statue looks so real it’s creepy. https://t.co/rTwNTq4eod— Renée (@_renaey_xx) February 26, 2020
We always make noise about Rasta and his paintings, but when someone erected this wonderful statue of Mama Winnie and Nelson Mandela in Sandton.... #WeKeptQuietAsACountry pic.twitter.com/iWn3olPWQy— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) February 27, 2020
First time seeing an accurate statue 👌🏽Look at Winnie pic.twitter.com/7deP5Cqzyw— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 26, 2020
Before the Nelson Mandela statue, I thought Winnie was spotted in Sandton https://t.co/5RF14Tay2A— Dikeledi (@DA_Dikeledi) February 27, 2020