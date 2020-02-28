South Africa

Wax statues of Nelson & Winnie get the thumbs up, but location questioned

28 February 2020 - 10:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Wax statues of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have been placed at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton.
Wax statues of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have been placed at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton.
Image: @G_XCON via Twitter

Wax statues of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have received the thumbs up on social media.

The statues were placed at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Thursday.

The statues were first unveiled at a pop-up museum in Durban last year by sculptor Lungelo Gumede.

Sculptor Lungelo Gumede on his latest work: 'Mama Winnie's statue took me the longest'

Sculptor Lungelo Gumede described creating Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as "bringing her back to life".
Lifestyle
10 months ago

On social media, many were impressed by how realistic the statue of Madikizela-Mandela was compared to her ex-husband's, but the placement of the statues sparked debate online.

In 2018, TimesLIVE reported that Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour it should be in Soweto, not Sandton.

Three years before her death in April‚ Madikizela-Mandela said she had already identified a spot next to her home in Orlando West where a statue would stand.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela statue on the cards

Late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour‚ it would have to be in Soweto and not ...
News
1 year ago

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Winnie Mandela: 'Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice'

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has reflected on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's courage
News
1 week ago

Zindzi Mandela ‘heartbroken’ about ANC’s ‘defence’ of FW de Klerk

SA's ambassador to Denmark has condemned the ANC for 'defending' former apartheid president FW de Klerk
Politics
1 week ago

Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release

Ramaphosa said the release of the former president 30 years ago was a defining moment in the country’s history
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
X