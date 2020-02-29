South Africa

Gauteng police arrest more than 900 suspects during Operation Okae Molao

29 February 2020 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
More than 900 suspects were arrested during operations conducted by police throughout Gauteng on Friday.
More than 900 suspects were arrested during operations conducted by police throughout Gauteng on Friday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies arrested more than 900 suspects in various operations conducted throughout the province on Friday under Operation Okae Molao.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes.

During a roadblock on the N12 near Bekkersdal,  a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the truck he was driving was stopped and searched and drugs worth thousands of rand were seized and the truck impounded.

Police said the arrested suspects would appear in various magistrates’ courts in Gauteng in due course.

MORE

Man arrested for allegedly producing fake vehicle documents and licence plates

A 53-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested this week for allegedly issuing fake vehicle registration certificates, licence discs and registration ...
News
1 day ago

Police hunt for woman wanted in 'international child abduction case'

Police have asked for help tracing a 46-year-old woman in the Western Cape who contravened a court order related to an alleged international child ...
News
2 days ago

Ordeal for parents, three children robbed and kidnapped in Brakpan

A family of five survived being “kidnapped” during an “armed robbery” in Brakpan, Gauteng, in the early hours of Thursday
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa
  3. WATCH | Coal trucks block roads in Sandton ahead of EFF march South Africa
  4. LOL! Twitter in stitches about Gwede Mantashe's reaction to spirits price hike South Africa
  5. 'Electricity is a right and we must not pay for it': Andile Mngxitama on Soweto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X