South Africa

Cape Town man arrested in connection with missing child

01 March 2020 - 14:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A man has been arrested in connection with a missing child. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Monday for the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Hout Bay.

According to the police, the suspect, who was known to the 12-year-old, is believed to have been the last person seen in the company of the child.

“The suspect was arrested on Saturday, February 29 2020 as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the child.

“The investigation, which is at an advanced stage is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child,” the police said.

More details on this investigation are expected to emerge in court when the suspect appears on Monday, police said.

