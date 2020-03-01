Drug house demolished, dealers jailed in Northern Cape

A house in Upington that had been used as a drug den for years has been demolished.

The house at 10 Carlton Street had gained notoriety as a haven for drug addicts and dealers, said Northern Cape police.

It was taken down on Friday, following a decision by the Upington magistrate's court — when the two convicts who were utilising the house were also slapped with a combined 57 years' prison sentence, police said in a statement.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Kholekile Galawe, applauded the team for their contribution to combating drug crimes in the Northern Cape.

“That house was a magnet for bad elements. Both the demolition and the sentence of the two is testament to the commitment of the Hawks in removing those responsible for selling and distribution of drugs to our communities,” he said.