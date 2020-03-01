Families will not be allowed to visit those repatriated from China during quarantine

Said Mkhize: “We have been able to ascertain that there are approximately 199 South Africans living in Wuhan.”

Between 147 and 151 may be repatriated.

Said Mkhize: “Amongst these are students who have completed studies and students whose studies were interrupted by the lockdown.”

He added 16 citizens had indicated they did not wish to return to SA. There was also a SA citizen who elected to be repatriated with Indian citizens who were recently evacuated by the government of India.

Mkhize, addressing a briefing by the interministerial committee assigned to deal with the repatriation and quarantine of citizens from Wuhan, explained that the SA citizens would be quarantined when they arrive back in the country.

He said 84 sites had been identified as quarantine zones.

“The requirements are that there will be a perimeter line monitored by the military. It will be a no-entry zone. Those who are under quarantine will not be allowed to leave the area.”

Within the perimeter, the area will be declared a no-entry zone and a no-flight zone.

Those under quarantine will not be allowed to leave but will be allowed to move freely within the perimeter, though authorities will discourage group meetings.

No family members, friends or associates of those under quarantine may visit the zone.

There will be a “no-man's land” strip to accommodate the collection of goods. Zero contact will be allowed between the deliverers and the collectors.

“Legal action will be taken against any individual that goes against the stipulated regulations in relation to quarantine,” Mkhize warned.