South Africa

IN PICTURES | Tears as refugees' illegal structures removed in Cape Town CBD

01 March 2020 - 15:43 By Esa Alexander

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, some wearing masks over their mouths, arrived in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on March 1 2020 to enforce the court order allowing the city to remove refugees illegally camping outside the Central Methodist Church.

Some refugees had packed up their belongings in readiness of the enforcement while some structures were dismantled by the officers.

Sunday Times photographer Esa Alexander captured the emotional scenes that played out in the Cape Town CBD.

MORE:

WATCH | Refugees clash with law enforcement officers in Cape Town CBD

Refugees and asylum seekers clashed with law enforcement officers outside St Mary's Church opposite parliament in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
News
7 hours ago

Greenmarket Square traders want protesting refugees removed

“We make money in summer and have lost five months of business. We are not against these people, [but] they are taking bread from our mouths. The ...
News
1 week ago

Refugees talk tough ahead of court-ordered removal from Cape Town city centre

Cape Town is getting ready to remove refugees from the streets and sidewalks around Greenmarket Square, in line with a court order
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  3. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Coal trucks block roads in Sandton ahead of EFF march South Africa
  5. Eight-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk laid to rest South Africa

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
X