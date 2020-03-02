21 already dead as emergency teams work frantically to save lives after bus rolls down ravine in Eastern Cape

At least 21 people died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

"A sad day for road safety," the RTMC tweeted.

A helicopter has been sent to rescue survivors of the accident, which occurred on a road to Mazeppa Bay and Cebe.

The bus reportedly overturned on a gravel road between Tafalofefe and Butterworth.

ImiNgcangathelo traditional leader Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyali, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, confirmed the tragedy.

“Many people have died and we are busy rescuing others. We have not counted those who have passed away. Our focus is to help those who are injured. This is a tragedy,” he told DispatchLIVE.

Health spokesperson Siziwe Kupelo confirmed a helicopter had been sent to the scene.