South Africa

21 already dead as emergency teams work frantically to save lives after bus rolls down ravine in Eastern Cape

02 March 2020 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
At least 21 people died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday. File photo.
At least 21 people died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

At least 21 people died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

"A sad day for road safety," the RTMC tweeted.

A helicopter has been sent to rescue survivors of the accident, which occurred on a road to Mazeppa Bay and Cebe.

The bus reportedly overturned on a gravel road between Tafalofefe and Butterworth.

ImiNgcangathelo traditional leader Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyali, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, confirmed the tragedy.

“Many people have died and we are busy rescuing others. We have not counted those who have passed away. Our focus is to help those who are injured. This is a tragedy,” he told DispatchLIVE.

Health spokesperson Siziwe Kupelo confirmed a helicopter had been sent to the scene. 

Six killed as bus heading to ANC 108th anniversary rally in Limpopo crashes

At least six people were killed when a bus ferrying passengers to an ANC 108th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopo in Limpopo on ...
News
1 month ago

One dead, four injured in collision between bus and car in Bronkhorstspruit

One person was killed and four others injured in an accident between a bus and a car in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, on Friday, paramedics ...
News
2 months ago

At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X