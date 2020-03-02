Cool, cloudy conditions with showers predicted across parts of the country

South Africa

There is a 60% chance thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday afternoon.
The soft rains across Johannesburg on Monday morning are matched by cool and cloudy weather in various parts of SA, the SA Weather Service says.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said cloudy conditions with light showers can be expected over a  wide area in Gauteng including Tshwane, Lanseria and Johannesburg on Monday.

Bulo said there was a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the province in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, conditions are expected to be clearer in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy and cool conditions can also be expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday.

Bulo said there was a 30% chance of rain in the Free State and a slight chance of thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“Fine” conditions can be expected in Northern Cape and Western Cape.

