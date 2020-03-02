EFF student command demands justice after student gang-raped

The EFF student command has called for swift action to be taken against seven men who allegedly raped a female student at Ehlanzeni TVET College, Mthimba campus, in Mpumalanga.

According to the group, seven men broke into the student’s off-campus residence, attacked the woman and raped her on February 22.

“We say no to gender-based violence and are committed by all means necessary to ensure the perpetrators of this horrendous crime are held accountable,” EFFSC gender officer Siya Nyulu said. “The EFFSC views this as a gruesome act of violence on an innocent young woman and a violation of her right to freedom of expression and association.”

Management of the TVET college confirmed the incident.

“After that the incident, the victim went to the police and everything is in their hands,” said acting campus manager Munyaradzi Ngirishi.

“A case has been opened at the [Masoyi] police station. It is the police who took her to the hospital for medication and assistance,” he said.

Campus authorities are assisting the victim.

Ngirishi said students had been advised how to stay safe off campus.

“After this incident, the student went home to stay with her parents. We could only talk to the students still on campus and we told them to be careful, to walk in twos or in groups, so such incidents do not happen again,” said Ngirishi.

“The police said after the investigation they will get back to us. So far they haven’t,” said Ngirishi.

The EFFSC said it would fight to get justice for the victim and have the case treated as a priority.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed that a rape case had been opened.

“The investigation is still at the beginning stage and we have not yet arrested any of the suspects,” said Hlathi.