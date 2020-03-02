South Africa

Female cop in critical condition after being shot near Richards Bay

02 March 2020 - 16:28 By Orrin Singh
Two constables were shot while on patrol in Esikhaleni, KZN, on Sunday.
Two constables were shot while on patrol in Esikhaleni, KZN, on Sunday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A female police constable is fighting for her life after being shot while on patrol in Esikhaleni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, when three constables were on patrol near the Esikhaleni shopping centre.

“Two members were wounded and the third member managed to escape unscathed. One of the constables, a female, is in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to her face and abdomen,” said Muridili.

A senior officer close to the investigation told TimesLIVE that police were chasing strong leads to find the attackers.

READ MORE:

Cop killed, colleague wounded in Free State attack

A policeman was shot and his colleague wounded in Orkney in the Free State on Saturday night.
News
3 weeks ago

Seventh suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cop murder

On December 3 last year, police constable Lonwabo Soga was brutally gunned down while attending to a call-out in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.
News
3 weeks ago

Metro cop gunned down in drive-by shooting 'owned taxis'

A Metro police cop who was gunned down in a brazen drive-by shooting on the R102, near Verulam, north of Durban, is alleged to have been a taxi owner.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X