IN PICTURES | MUT students march as judgment begins in Zolile Khumalo murder case
The Khumalo family is hoping that this week will be the last time they have to travel nearly two hours to Durban from Eshowe, in northern KZN, when they hear the fate of the man accused of Zolile Khumalo's murder.
Judgment began on Monday in the trial against Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Khumalo at her student residence in central Durban in May 2018.
At the onset of judgment, judge Nompumelelo Radebe said the matter would not be concluded in one day. It has been set down until Friday.
“We are hoping that they do something good because it has been quite some time and we are coming from far,” said Khumalo’s sister Mabongi Myeni.
“We have been travelling up and down for this and hopefully this time it's going to come to an end. We believe that justice will be done, but it's not on us to say what they have to do.”
While Radebe summarised the evidence, about 100 MUT students waited outside, endorsing Myeni’s sentiments.
“We are hoping that the judge does justice to all of us who are here as MUT students. We are tired, as students, of this case. We are now declaring it must end today and we must have justice for all MUT students — in fact, all women in SA,” said SRC sports officer Sihle Hlabisa.
The students had marched from Lonsdale residence, where Khumalo was killed, to the Durban high court on Monday. They also held a prayer meeting at her residence on Sunday night.
Mangosuthu University of Technology students have arrived at the Durban High Court where judgment in the 2018 murder of student #ZolileKhumalo will be handed down #JusticeForZolile @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/28iy0ASWAR— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) March 2, 2020
“We are coping because we rely on God and prayers and the support we are getting from many. Yesterday at MUT they organised a prayer. We thank them for their support. Even today there are students outside,” said Myeni.
During the summary of evidence, Radebe went through all the evidence given by police officers, forensic experts and eyewitnesses.
She said one of the things the court needed to decide on was whether Mzolo was the scorned lover the state has painted him out to be.
“This court has to decide if the relationship between the deceased and the accused was terminated by the deceased, which angered the accused.”
The matter will continue on Tuesday.