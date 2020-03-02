South Africa

Johannesburg shelter gives reasons why mom of five left

02 March 2020 - 13:45 By ERNEST MABUZA
A shelter that helps victims of abuse said a woman who claimed she was ejected from the centre last month had left voluntarily.
A shelter that helps victims of abuse said a woman who claimed she was ejected from the centre last month had left voluntarily.
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts

The Johannesburg shelter hauled to court by a woman who claimed she was unlawfully ejected with her five children last month has presented a different picture about why she left.

The woman applied to the high court in Johannesburg last month to order the shelter to restore her occupation. She has been at the shelter since June 2019 and says she is a victim of domestic violence. She fled from her family home in Soweto, seeking refuge and protection there, and obtained a protection order against her husband last year.

The shelter in Braamfontein provides services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence under the auspices of the Gauteng community safety department.

In its answering affidavit, the shelter said the woman, during the course of her stay, had proved to be violent towards other residents and staff at the shelter, was disrespectful, rebellious and did not want the help extended to her by the shelter.

“To this end there have been numerous incidents that have been reported against her,” said the shelter’s director, Nnana Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said after numerous acts of violence on other clients and security personnel at the shelter, a meeting was held with the woman in which she agreed to voluntarily  vacate the premises together with her children and move in with a relative who had agreed to accommodate her.

“The shelter was to transport her together with her children” to the new premises.

Abused woman and five children 'unlawfully ejected' from shelter turn to court for help

A woman staying at a Johannesburg shelter with her five children found herself on the streets last week after the shelter removed her, allegedly ...
News
4 days ago

Mulaudzi said that in accordance with this agreement, the woman proceeded to pack her belongings and brought them to the entrance of the shelter.

“However, she disappeared from the shelter, leaving the officials to look after her children, only to serve us with this urgent application.”

The centre said the alleged irreparable harm of homelessness was without merit because her relative was wiling to accommodate her and the children.

Mulaudzi said while she agreed children had a right to family life, nutrition, shelter and social services, she said access to those rights was not dependent upon them residing at the shelter.

“Apart from their own (family member) who is willing and able to accommodate them, from the woman’s own version they are able to reside with their own father, whom they visit unsupervised.”

In reply to the answering affidavit by the shelter, the woman denied she voluntarily left the shelter.

“I have never had any intention to leave the shelter. I was forced by the security guard to leave.”

The woman denied the shelter’s statement that having been assured of the availability of accommodation for her and her children at her relative’s home, she personally took the decision to vacate the shelter.

The woman’s attorneys, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, said the case will now not be heard at all as it has not been enrolled on the court roll.

The centre said it was of the view that what the woman wanted — for her to be in a shelter and for her to be reunited with her children — was provided when she moved to a new shelter.

MORE

WATCH | Refugees clash with law enforcement officers in Cape Town CBD

Refugees and asylum seekers clashed with law enforcement officers outside St Mary's Church opposite parliament in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Rev Alan Storey fed up with refugee leaders, considering church's options

The reverend who runs the Central Methodist Mission on Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square has condemned the “fallout between the refugee leadership” at ...
News
1 month ago

'Give your unwanted baby a chance at life,' Joburg shelter pleads

With baby dumping a heightened concern over the festive season, mothers who cannot care for their children are being urged to surrender them to ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X