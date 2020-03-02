South Africa

Loggerhead turtle Yoshi reaches Australia, swimming 37,000km from SA

02 March 2020 - 14:05 By Jessica Levitt
Yoshi was released by Two Oceans Aquarium staff in 2017, and has now reached Australia.
Image: YouTube/Two Oceans Aquarium

Yoshi, a loggerhead turtle released from the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town in 2017, has recorded the longest journey of a tracked animal after arriving in Australian waters.

In a statement released by the aquarium, officials said Yoshi has become an international celebrity after travelling more than 37,000km to reach Australia.

“This cold-blooded reptile has outdone the journey of any marine animal,” reads the statement.

It is believed she may be returning to her “natal beach” to lay eggs.

Yoshi is now protected under Australian law, which promotes turtle conservation.

She maintained an average of 48km a day.

The aquarium said it is a strong possibility the battery of her tag may soon run out, but added that Australian officials had agreed to be on standby if she nests on an Australian beach.

The successful rehabilitation of Yoshi has resulted in the aquarium establishing a turtle rescue programme which will focus on rehabilitating and releasing hundreds of turtles every year.

