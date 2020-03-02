South Africa

PE cancer sufferer kills himself after shooting daughter

02 March 2020 - 14:15 By Gareth Wilson
Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Newton Park, where an elderly father allegedly shot and killed his daughter and himself. Stock image.
Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Newton Park, where an elderly father allegedly shot and killed his daughter and himself. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

A Port Elizabeth man suffering from stage four lung cancer shot dead his daughter before turning the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide happened in Fifth Avenue, Newton Park, about 11pm on Sunday.

Johannes Maritz, 74, shot his daughter Merisa, 47, in her bedroom.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Johannes’s younger daughter, 46, who police are not naming, was visiting from Moorreesburg in the Western Cape and was in the house at the time of the shooting.

“They all went to bed and it appears that shortly before 11pm, the [younger] daughter heard movement in the house.

“After a while, she became suspicious and went to investigate,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Dad charged with homicide after 'accidentally' killing six-month-old baby by tossing her into ceiling fan

26-year old man identified as Jesus Michel Zalazar was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the death of his six-month old step ...
News
4 months ago

Officers on the scene said Johannes shot Merisa in the bedroom, prompting the other daughter to run to her bedroom to call for help.

“She heard a second gunshot and found her father in the bathroom later, where he had shot himself,” Janse van Rensburg said.

According to police, the firearm was registered to Johannes.

Janse van Rensburg said

an inquest and a murder investigation were under way.

READ MORE:

Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Johannesburg shopping mall on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Teen arrested after 'fatally stabbing drunk stepfather'

A teenager is behind bars after fatally stabbing her stepfather during an argument after he returned home "inebriated" from the Hilton Rugby Fields ...
News
5 months ago

Mom survives as boyfriend shoots her then kills her girls and himself

A 51-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and murdered her two daughters before killing himself in Rustenburg, North West, police said on ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X