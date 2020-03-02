Quality of voice samples argued in Durban bombing 'mastermind' case

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said while Hoomer had complied with the order, the state had found fault with the voice sample he had submitted.

“While he (Hoomer) did provide a voice sample the state found that it was insufficient and not clear enough.”

Kara said the state made a submission for another voice sample on Friday, which was denied by magistrate Irfaan Khalil.

“Khalil did, however, provide the state with more time for further investigations,” said Kara.

According to Kara, the state will now have three months to analyse the voice sample in preparation of a pretrial hearing.

An affidavit by Col Johannes Vreugdenburg of the organised crime unit at the Hawks, submitted to the court last year, provided reasons as to why a voice sample from Hoomer was required.

Vreugdenburg’s affidavit stated that on August 7 2018, Woolworths’ financial call centre in Cape Town received calls from a person saying he had information about the bombings at their shops in Durban.

He said when Hoomer was arrested, he recognised “similarities between his voice and the digital recordings received from Woolworths”.

Hoomer, together with 11 others, was arrested during a co-ordinated Hawks raid on October 5 last year. They face various other charges‚ including murder‚ attempted murder‚ arson and extortion.

Hoomer is expected back in court on May 21.