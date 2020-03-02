Trucks block main roads in Lydenburg
The R37 main road in Lydenburg was blocked by trucks on Monday morning, Mpumalanga police said.
Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a small group barricaded the road leading to Nelspruit.
“We are still trying to determine whether they are from the mine in the area. The protest is not related to service delivery,” Hlathi said.
Meanwhile, SANParks said they received reports that staff members from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) were going on a planned illegal strike.
Several others roads in the area were affected.
More details were not immediately available.
2 March 2020— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) March 2, 2020
06:05
R37 (main road through #Lydenburg) #blocked by 3 #trucks pulled over the road under train bridge.
Traffic completely blocked in cbd.@cci_network @Abramjee @EWNTraffic @BOSBEER2006 @SALTruckers pic.twitter.com/Q9NpS38YFa
*MTPA managed attractions* We have received reports of a planned illegal strike tomorrow (Mon 2 March) by some MTPA staff which MAY affect access to Potholes, Gods Window, Blyde Canyon, Blydepoort Dam, Manyeleti, etc.— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) March 2, 2020
Some roads are already closed between Long tom pass and Dullstroom and Lydenburg is also closed— Pikkie (@elize_roets) March 2, 2020