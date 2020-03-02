Trucks block main roads in Lydenburg

The R37 main road in Lydenburg was blocked by trucks on Monday morning, Mpumalanga police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a small group barricaded the road leading to Nelspruit.

“We are still trying to determine whether they are from the mine in the area. The protest is not related to service delivery,” Hlathi said.

Meanwhile, SANParks said they received reports that staff members from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) were going on a planned illegal strike.

Several others roads in the area were affected.

More details were not immediately available.