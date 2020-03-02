South Africa

Trucks block main roads in Lydenburg

02 March 2020 - 10:05 By IAVAN PIJOOS
SanParks said they received reports that staff members from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) were going on a planned illegal strike.
SanParks said they received reports that staff members from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) were going on a planned illegal strike.
Image: Marius Broodryk via Twitter

The R37 main road in Lydenburg was blocked by trucks on Monday morning, Mpumalanga police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a small group barricaded the road leading to Nelspruit.

“We are still trying to determine whether they are from the mine in the area. The protest is not related to service delivery,” Hlathi said.

Meanwhile, SANParks said they received reports that staff members from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) were going on a planned illegal strike.

Several others roads in the area were affected.

More details were not immediately available.

MORE

Reclaim the City activists occupy Rondebosch Golf Course over housing

Activist group Reclaim the City said on Saturday that it had again taken over the Rondebosch Golf Course to protest against the City of Cape Town’s ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Refugees clash with law enforcement officers in Cape Town CBD

Refugees and asylum seekers clashed with law enforcement officers outside St Mary's Church opposite parliament in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

'Down with load-shedding, down with Ramaphosa': Julius Malema at EFF march to Eskom

Members of the EFF painted the streets of Sandton red as they flocked into Innesfree Park ahead of their march to Eskom's Megawatt Park Offices in ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
X