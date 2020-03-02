Unizulu campus closes, students must vacate residences after 'threats to human life'

The University of Zululand (Unizulu) has been forced to close its KwaDlangezwa campus in Ongoye, northern KwaZulu-Natal, with immediate effect following violent student protests in which a police van was torched on Monday.

Unziulu posted news of the closure on its social media page on Monday.

"Due to the current acts of violence that include threats to human life, harassment, intimidation and destruction of property by students, the university management, in consultation with the chairperson of council, has decided to close the Kwa-Dlangezwa campus with immediate effect."

The university said that as a result of the closure, all students who live in university accommodation "are directed to vacate their residences by no later than 3pm on Monday".

"Students are warned that the university shall not accept any deviations from complying with this directive."

It said the instigators of the protest were individuals who had overstayed their welcome at the university.

"It is a pity the majority of students who are focused on their studies have become victims of academic non-performers, and that through their silence have thus allowed these unscrupulous individuals to take their future down the drain."

Unizulu said it maintained a zero tolerance stance towards any form of criminal conduct or activity.

TimesLIVE earlier reported the situation at Unizulu is believed to be extremely volatile as protesting students have blockaded roads around the campus and are reportedly stoning vehicles along the R102.

A police officer at the scene told TimesLIVE they were searching for members who may have been in the police van when students hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.