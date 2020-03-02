South Africa

WATCH | Refugees sleep in park after removal from CBD

02 March 2020 - 14:09 By Anthony Molyneaux

About 200 refugees spent the night in a park on the outskirts of the Cape Town CBD after being removed from Greenmarket Square by law enforcement officers on Sunday.

Officers lined up again on Monday morning to enforce the court order granted to the city to prevent the group from resettling anywhere in the CBD.

“We want the international community to see how refugees are being treated in South Africa. We want them to help us,” said one of the refugees.

Another woman said: “If we were white people or if we were South African, we wouldn’t be treated like this.”

The refugees have been asked to leave the park area. They remain in place, however, with their belongings packed up.

MORE:

WATCH | Refugees clash with law enforcement officers in Cape Town CBD

Refugees and asylum seekers clashed with law enforcement officers outside St Mary's Church opposite parliament in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Tears as refugees' illegal structures removed in Cape Town CBD

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, some wearing masks over their mouths, arrived in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on March 1 2020 to enforce the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | D-Day for refugee camp in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot

Greenmarket Square in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD has in recent months become a temporary shelter for hundreds of refugees.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X