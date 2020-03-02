'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp

Patients of a well-known Durban gynaecologist who was attacked at a private hospital feared for their lives as a savage assault played out in the reception area.

The 51-year-old doctor was assaulted, allegedly by three family members of a patient who had died after surgery at Shifa Hospital in Overport on February 24.

“I had come back from theatre after my own surgery and could hear the doctor trying to resuscitate the patient. She then went towards the reception and all I heard was “You killed my sister”. A man was shouting. There were screams and it sounded like a scuffle where someone was really being thrashed.

“I couldn’t hear the doctor's voice and I was sure that they had killed her. I was terrified that they were going to come into our room and attack us all. They were out of control,” a patient told TimesLIVE.

She said she heard them threaten to burn down the hospital.