South Africa

Barbara Creecy promises action on Table Mountain safety concerns

03 March 2020 - 19:49 By BOBBY JORDAN
Minister Barbara Creecy on Tuesday held talks with concerned Table Mountain user groups.
Minister Barbara Creecy on Tuesday held talks with concerned Table Mountain user groups.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy walked into the lion’s den on Tuesday afternoon: a public engagement with Table Mountain user groups, including dog walkers, climbers, hikers and horse riders.

Creecy absorbed a barrage of complaints from a feisty crowd that crammed into the Alphen Centre in Constantia. But she bounced back with an impressive townhall-style speech that promised prompt action to address several shortcomings such as security, maintenance and public access. 

She also announced the reintroduction of a regular public forum for residents to air their grievances.

Creecy initially scribbled notes and listened intently as stakeholders listed a wide range of concerns, from exorbitant permit fees – including a R100 surcharge on joggers – to security jitters.

Mountain Club 'inundated' with complaints about Table Mountain rangers

The Mountain Club of SA says it has been “inundated” with reports of clashes between members of the public and Table Mountain National Park rangers.
News
2 months ago

Anwar Adams, who suffered a serious skull injury in a violent attack on the mountain two years ago, drew a large cheer when he questioned the efficacy of current security measures.

“I see more rangers in this room than I’ve ever seen at one time on Table Mountain,” he said.

“People are being kind here today - maybe because they are afraid they are going to be attacked,” he added, in reference to the recent attack on SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in which his arm was broken by a SANParks ranger

There was also sharp criticism of Table Mountain National Park’s budget priorities, with many user groups complaining that, despite paying significant user fees, the park was not even doing basic maintenance of amenities like trails or site maintenance. 

“I’ve been climbing the mountain since 1962,” said one elderly speaker. “There are [now] many areas where I do not feel safe to go. I’m not hearing here a plan to make the mountain safe again and to use a lot these fees which you are collecting to make the mountain safe.”

Tracking ‘Table Mountain killer’, step by step

SANParks master tracker JJ Minye watched Blessing Bveni from afar through his binoculars. Little did he know he was watching the movements of a man ...
News
2 weeks ago

Creecy also fielded questions from residents of disadvantaged communities such as Hangberg and Masiphumelele.

“Honestly, minister, especially kids coming from the townships, we don’t enjoy that specific privilege of going hiking or mountain-biking because ... we are hungry,” said one resident from Hout Bay. “We need employment; we are not stressing about whether we can go for a hike.”

Another speaker pointed out that most stakeholders seemed primarily interested in how they could benefit from the park, rather than protecting the mountain’s unique biodiversity. 

“Table Mountain is part of a world heritage site, its biodiversity one of the most important in the world - and yet we are all talking about what we can get out of it," said the speaker. 

Creecy insisted she would ensure that all concerns were taken seriously. “You pay me to do my job - that's why I’m here,” she said. 

READ MORE:

Jogger recounts stabbed cyclist's 'horrific' last moments

Fish Hoek baker Steven Howes pointed out Blessing Bveni as the man who allegedly murdered cyclist Ian McPherson at the Table Mountain National Park ...
News
3 weeks ago

SANParks suspends five rangers in Nic Dlamini broken-arm row

Five Table Mountain National Park rangers involved in the incident that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm have been placed on ...
News
2 months ago

Table Mountain visitors say park rangers have gone rogue

Ranger danger is rife in Table Mountain National Park, scores of visitors said this week after the confrontation that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  4. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News
  5. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X