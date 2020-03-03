Durban security guard shot dead while raising alarm about robbers
A Durban security guard was shot dead while raising the alarm about armed robbers who stormed into a business at Greyville Racecourse on Tuesday morning.
Leon Fourie, of Life Response 24/7, said the incident occurred just before 10am.
He said the 47-year-old security guard was employed by Betting World.
“Five armed suspects entered the property and the security guard ran to the offices to warn everyone. He was shot in the chest. The suspects ran off and nothing was taken.”
Fourie said the victim died before paramedics arrived.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted armed robbery.
"It is alleged that today at 10am, five unknown armed suspects entered the business premises on Mitchell Crescent. The security guard approached them, and one of the suspects fired a shot towards him. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead at the scene," said Gwala.
A Betting World employee said they were shocked.
“We are trying to cope. We're all a bit traumatised at the moment. Police are here.”
Betting World could not be reached for comment.