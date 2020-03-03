Femicide accused 'an animal': neighbours say Vusi Mjoli carried out reign of terror

A Soweto man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and hid her body under a bed has three charges of attempted murder pending against him.

Vusi Mjoli, 31, appeared in the Protea magistrate's court last week for the murder of his girlfriend, Dimpho Mohau, 40.

He was arrested at Jeppe Hostel, Johannesburg, after he went on the run for two days following the discovery of Mohau's decomposing body at his house in Senaoane, Soweto.

Mjoli allegedly dug a shallow grave in his yard in which he intended to bury Mohau's body.

It has now emerged he was due to face three charges of attempted murder, but police wouldn't comment on the circumstances surrounding the charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed there were three other pending charges against Mjoli. Mjonondwana, however, could not give details of the charges.

Mjoli will appear in court on March 27 to face the murder charge.

According to Mohau's mother, Ruth Mdaki, one of the attempted murder charges relates to a complaint filed by her deceased daughter.