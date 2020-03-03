South Africa

Horror Eastern Cape bus crash: what you need to know

03 March 2020 - 11:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has promised a speedy investigation.
Image: iStock Images

Monday's horror Eastern Cape bus crash that left 25 people dead and more than 60 injured continues to shock the country, amid calls for an investigation.

Here's what you need to know:

Location of crash 

According to the Road Traffic Management Company (RTMC), the crash happened in Willowvale, at Qolweni, about 8am. The bus was transporting passengers to Butterworth when it went into a steep ravine, initially killing 15 people and injuring 62.

Rescue measures 

Ambulances and helicopters were dispatched to the scene to transport survivors to hospital. ImiNgcangathelo traditional leader Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyali was one of the first to arrive at the scene. He told DispatchLIVE about rescue efforts.

Deaths

By Monday afternoon, 25 people were dead, according to TimesLIVE.

Cause of the crash 

A statement from transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the cause of the accident was under investigation, but preliminary reports indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Ramaphosa, Mbalula respond 

Mbalula described the crash as “devastating” and “shocking”. He maintained his department's commitment to ensuring the safety of road users and to speed up the RTMC investigation into the cause of the crash.

“We remain committed to strengthening our measures aimed at ensuring safety of our people on the roads. This includes regular reviews of procedures to ensure vehicle fitness, ensuring that drivers are fit to drive public transport vehicles.” 

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences to the families of the dead and pleaded with motorists to practise caution when travelling on the roads. 

